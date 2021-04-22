Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Enzo Biochem worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 117,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

