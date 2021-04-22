Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of The Bank of Princeton worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BPRN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

