The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ExOne by 351.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The ExOne by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

XONE opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The ExOne Company has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

