Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

PAWZ opened at $76.96 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.