5,350 Shares in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

FIII opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIII. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.