PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

