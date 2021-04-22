Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGB shares. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.