Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,925 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,310 shares of company stock worth $584,228. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

