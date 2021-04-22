Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,222 Shares of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pandion Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAND has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAND opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Pandion Therapeutics Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprising an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

