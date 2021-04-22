Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.