Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

The Fly

