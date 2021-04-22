Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBDRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

