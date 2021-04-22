Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OZFRY stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. OFX Group has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.17.
About OFX Group
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.