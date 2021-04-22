3,391 Shares in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of GRAY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

