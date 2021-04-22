Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

EVK opened at €30.06 ($35.36) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.58. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

