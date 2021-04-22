OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $43.27

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.27, but opened at $41.35. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.