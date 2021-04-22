OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $43.27

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.27, but opened at $41.35. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.