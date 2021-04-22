DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.14 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

