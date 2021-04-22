Haywood Securities Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

CWX stock opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

