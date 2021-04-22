Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40. 445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.