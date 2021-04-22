MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 576,780 shares.The stock last traded at $25.33 and had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

