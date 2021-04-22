Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 218,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,745,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

