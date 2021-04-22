Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 4.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 100,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,497,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

