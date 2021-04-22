ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 4,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

