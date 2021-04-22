Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,289,658 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

