Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.