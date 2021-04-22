Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

