Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.