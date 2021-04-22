Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,251,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

