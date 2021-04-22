Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

