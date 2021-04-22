Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

