Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

PRLD opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

