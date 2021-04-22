Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the highest is $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $52.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.