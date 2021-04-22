Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to “Hold”

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

