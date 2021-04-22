Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.