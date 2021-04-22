CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. CTS has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.