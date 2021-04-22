CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTS stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. CTS has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
