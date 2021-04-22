Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.