Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

