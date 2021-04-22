CIBC Boosts ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to $47.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

