Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.41. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.