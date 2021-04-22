Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.23. Biodesix shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

