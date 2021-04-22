Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

