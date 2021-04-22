Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $13.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:CLI opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 907,963 shares of company stock worth $13,714,256. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

