RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Down to $202.47

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.47, but opened at $196.05. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $196.08, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $7,695,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.