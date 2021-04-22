Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.16. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 102 shares.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,192.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $349,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

