PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Down to $45.82

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $44.46. PROS shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PROS by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

