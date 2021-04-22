Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $66.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $67.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.