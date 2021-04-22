SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $534.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $541.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

