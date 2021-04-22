J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

