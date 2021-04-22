J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.
Shares of JBHT opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
