B. Riley Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $49.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.