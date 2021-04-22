DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

