Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.