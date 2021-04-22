Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VFF. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $897.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.55 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

